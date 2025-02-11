Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Gwalior Trade Fair, Consuming Nine Shops

A fire broke out at a trade fair in Gwalior, engulfing nine shops. Although no casualties occurred, the blaze necessitated the deployment of eight fire tenders to extinguish it. The cause remains unknown, and goods in all nine shops were lost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out at a trade fair in Gwalior city on Tuesday evening, leaving at least nine shops destroyed, according to a civic official.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the blaze which ignited around 5 pm, confirmed Gwalior Municipal Corporation's fire officer, Atibal Singh.

Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene with eight fire tenders to bring the raging flames under control, although by then, the damage was already significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

