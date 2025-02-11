Sierra Leone Launches Electric Mobility Strategy with Introduction of e-Kekes

The Environmental Protection Agency of Sierra Leone (EPA-SL) has officially launched the nation's first electric mobility strategy, marking a pivotal moment in the country's commitment to sustainable transportation. Central to this initiative is the introduction of electric three-wheelers, known as e-kekes, as part of the larger project, "Supporting Sierra Leone with the Shift to Electric Mobility."

The initiative aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve urban mobility, and enhance air quality across Sierra Leone. With support from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the project will develop comprehensive regulatory frameworks, pilot electric three-wheelers, and establish battery-swapping stations. Additionally, sustainable business models will be designed to ensure the project's long-term success.

A core focus of the project is the scaling and replication of successful initiatives. Fiscal policies will be implemented to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) throughout the country, contributing to Sierra Leone's broader environmental and economic goals.

Funding and Implementation Partners

The initiative, which commenced in 2024, is funded by the European Union through the SOLUTIONSPlus project. It is co-financed and implemented by the national government in collaboration with UNEP, the Global Environment Facility (GEF), and local stakeholders. This multi-faceted partnership underscores the global and local commitment to fostering sustainable transportation solutions in Sierra Leone.

Initial Deployment and Gender Inclusion Focus

The project will initially deploy a fleet of 15 e-kekes in the capital city, Freetown. A unique aspect of this deployment is its strong focus on gender inclusion. The project aims to have 30% of the e-kekes driven by women, providing them with new opportunities in the transport sector and testing the concept’s feasibility in promoting gender equality.

Environmental and Economic Benefits of e-Kekes

The shift to electric three-wheelers promises substantial environmental benefits. Traditional gasoline-powered three-wheelers consume approximately 4 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers, contributing significantly to air pollution. The United Nations reports that air pollution is linked to 394,000 premature deaths annually in the African region. Transitioning to electric vehicles will help mitigate these health risks, reduce local air pollutants, and improve overall road safety.

Despite a higher upfront investment—1.2 to 1.5 times more than traditional vehicles—feasibility studies indicate that e-kekes offer significant cost advantages. Reduced operational costs, combined with an efficient battery-swapping system, create a compelling economic case for their adoption. E-keke drivers can expect higher profits due to lower daily rental fees, which will be reduced to US$1.5 compared to the current US$5 for conventional kekes.

Aligning with National Sustainability Goals

This initiative aligns with the broader shift led by the EPA and the Ministry of Transport toward electric two- and three-wheelers, which currently make up 10% of Sierra Leone's vehicle fleet. These efforts aim to bolster economic resilience by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and supporting the nation's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Beyond environmental benefits, the project seeks to foster entrepreneurship in the local EV sector and create job opportunities for young people. By promoting a sustainable transport industry, the initiative will contribute to Sierra Leone's economic growth and development.

Innovative Features and Monitoring Framework

Scheduled to run until 2026, the project incorporates several innovative features, including solar-powered battery-swapping stations designed to ensure operational efficiency and minimize environmental impact. A robust monitoring framework will be established to track vehicle performance, environmental impact, and socio-economic benefits. This framework will also assess the program’s effect on increasing women's participation in the transport sector, contributing to broader gender equality goals.

The "Supporting Sierra Leone with the Shift to Electric Mobility" initiative represents a significant step forward in the country's pursuit of sustainable transportation solutions. By embracing electric mobility, Sierra Leone is positioning itself as a leader in environmentally conscious urban development in the African region.