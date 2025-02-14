Left Menu

After the Flames: Southern California Battles Mudslides and Flooding

Southern California braces for mudslides and flooding following heavy rains and recent wildfires. The region experienced significant rainfall, prompting evacuations and road closures, notably on the Pacific Coast Highway. Despite easing rains, the previously burnt areas remain vulnerable to mudslides, causing extensive damage and safety concerns.

Updated: 14-02-2025 22:23 IST
After the Flames: Southern California Battles Mudslides and Flooding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Southern California is coping with mudslides and flooding risks on Friday, particularly in regions recently affected by wildfires. Although the heavy rains that soaked Los Angeles have waned, the danger isn't over.

The region saw substantial rainfall over three days, leading to emergency evacuations and road closures, notably on the Pacific Coast Highway. The burned lands, weakened by the fires, are prone to mudslides after significant precipitation.

Videos and photos on social media highlight the destruction, including vehicles swept away or buried in mud. Weather experts suggest the worst is over, with dry conditions expected in the coming week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

