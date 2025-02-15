Seismic Shifts: Ethiopia Hit by 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Ethiopia on Friday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake originated from a depth of 10 kilometers, raising concerns about potential aftershocks and damage in the affected region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 02:16 IST
The incident has stirred concern among local authorities and residents about the possible implications for infrastructure and safety in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
