Seismic Shifts: Ethiopia Hit by 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Ethiopia on Friday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake originated from a depth of 10 kilometers, raising concerns about potential aftershocks and damage in the affected region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 02:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Ethiopia experienced a significant seismic event as a magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattled the nation, confirmed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Reports indicate that the quake emanated from a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), which could suggest a potential for subsequent aftershocks.

The incident has stirred concern among local authorities and residents about the possible implications for infrastructure and safety in the region.

