Seismic Shifts: Ethiopia Hit by 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake

On Friday, Ethiopia experienced a significant seismic event as a magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattled the nation, confirmed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Reports indicate that the quake emanated from a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), which could suggest a potential for subsequent aftershocks.

The incident has stirred concern among local authorities and residents about the possible implications for infrastructure and safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)