Tragedy at New Delhi Station: Investigating the Deadly Stampede

Delhi Police have launched a probe into a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that resulted in 18 deaths. CCTV footage and other data will be analyzed to understand the cause. The incident occurred due to a crowd swell for trains to Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh event.

Updated: 16-02-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 10:39 IST
Delhi Police commenced an investigation on Sunday into the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed the lives of 18 individuals. Authorities are set to analyze CCTV footage to piece together the events leading up to the chaos.

An official indicated that inquest proceedings are underway, with teams reaching out to families of the deceased. The investigation aims to uncover the primary factors that led to the deadly incident.

The stampede, happening amid a surge of passengers heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh on Saturday night, saw 18 individuals lose their lives amid crowded conditions on platforms 14 and 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

