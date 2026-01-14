Forgotten RTI Portal Sparks Chaos in CGHS Information Requests
A redundant RTI portal, opened by the Department of Personnel and Training, is causing a communication gap in the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). The abandoned portal is mistakenly receiving applications, leading to unresolved requests. The Central Information Commission orders corrective measures to address the issue.
An oversight by the Department of Personnel and Training has led to a communication crisis within the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), with many Right to Information (RTI) applications wrongly directed to an abandoned portal.
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has had to intervene, advising immediate corrective steps to remedy the situation. The CGHS acknowledged that the erroneous portal impeded their ability to process applications and revealed multiple unsuccessful requests to shut it down.
The CIC has instructed the CGHS, in coordination with the DoPT, to migrate pending applications from the defunct system to an active portal, ensuring compliance with the RTI Act.
