EU to Mirror U.S. with Restrictive Import Policies

The European Union is poised to introduce import restrictions on certain American foodstuffs that fail to meet its stricter agricultural standards, a move reminiscent of U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal trade strategies.

According to the Financial Times, the European Commission is expected to consent next week to stricter import limitations. This policy shift aims to safeguard EU farmers from competing with products not subject to the same stringent regulations they face within the bloc.

The report suggests that these new stringent measures are likely to first impact U.S. crops such as soybeans that have been cultivated using pesticides that contravene European regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)