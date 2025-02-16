Delhi's Unseasonal Temperature Rise: An Alarming Air Quality Alert
Delhi experienced an unseasonal rise in temperatures, hitting 28.4°C, 4.2° above norm. Air quality remained poor with an AQI of 294. Minimum temperature was slightly below average at 9.9°C. Humidity ranged from 45% to 100%. Shallow fog and similar temperatures expected Monday.
The capital city of Delhi witnessed a surprising rise in temperatures on Sunday, with the mercury climbing to 28.4 degrees Celsius, surpassing the seasonal average by 4.2 degrees. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dropped slightly below average, standing at 9.9 degrees Celsius.
Humidity levels in the city fluctuated significantly, spanning a range from 45% to a saturated 100%. This unexpected weather pattern was accompanied by poor air quality, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 294, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted shallow fog for Monday's weather, projecting maximum temperature peaking at 29 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperature dropping to around 11 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from agencies.)
