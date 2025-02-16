Left Menu

Delhi's Unseasonal Temperature Rise: An Alarming Air Quality Alert

Delhi experienced an unseasonal rise in temperatures, hitting 28.4°C, 4.2° above norm. Air quality remained poor with an AQI of 294. Minimum temperature was slightly below average at 9.9°C. Humidity ranged from 45% to 100%. Shallow fog and similar temperatures expected Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:17 IST
Delhi's Unseasonal Temperature Rise: An Alarming Air Quality Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The capital city of Delhi witnessed a surprising rise in temperatures on Sunday, with the mercury climbing to 28.4 degrees Celsius, surpassing the seasonal average by 4.2 degrees. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dropped slightly below average, standing at 9.9 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels in the city fluctuated significantly, spanning a range from 45% to a saturated 100%. This unexpected weather pattern was accompanied by poor air quality, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 294, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted shallow fog for Monday's weather, projecting maximum temperature peaking at 29 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperature dropping to around 11 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025