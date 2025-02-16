Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: Climate Change Initiatives at the Maha Kumbh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the urgency of addressing climate change, highlighting initiatives like river rejuvenation and bans on single-use plastics. He encourages collective action and faith-based approaches to mitigate environmental impact, as showcased at the Maha Kumbh conference.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the pressing issue of climate change at the Maha Kumbh, urging immediate action to combat river depletion caused by carbon dioxide emissions.
At the conference, he stressed the state's efforts in rejuvenating rivers, crediting these initiatives for the large turnout at the Kumbh. He called for collective responsibility in addressing climate change, urging participation in campaigns like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and avoiding blame games over carbon emissions.
Adityanath also mentioned government measures, such as banning single-use plastics and providing free LPG connections, to mitigate household emissions, alongside advancements like electric buses. The event, attended by numerous leaders, concluded with a pledge to green religious centers, highlighting the integration of faith in climate strategies.
