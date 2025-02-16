Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: Climate Change Initiatives at the Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the urgency of addressing climate change, highlighting initiatives like river rejuvenation and bans on single-use plastics. He encourages collective action and faith-based approaches to mitigate environmental impact, as showcased at the Maha Kumbh conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: Climate Change Initiatives at the Maha Kumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the pressing issue of climate change at the Maha Kumbh, urging immediate action to combat river depletion caused by carbon dioxide emissions.

At the conference, he stressed the state's efforts in rejuvenating rivers, crediting these initiatives for the large turnout at the Kumbh. He called for collective responsibility in addressing climate change, urging participation in campaigns like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and avoiding blame games over carbon emissions.

Adityanath also mentioned government measures, such as banning single-use plastics and providing free LPG connections, to mitigate household emissions, alongside advancements like electric buses. The event, attended by numerous leaders, concluded with a pledge to green religious centers, highlighting the integration of faith in climate strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025