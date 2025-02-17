Brake Dust: The Unseen Threat to Urban Air Quality

Research indicates a significant threat to public health not from the commonly blamed diesel exhaust, but from brake dust emissions. These non-exhaust emissions, particularly high in copper content, may be more detrimental to lung health, potentially leading to diseases such as cancer, asthma, and lung fibrosis.

Despite the considerable harm, current UK regulations remain focused on exhaust emissions. New findings suggest an urgent need to shift focus towards controlling brake dust. Reformulating brake pads may lower health risks, much like the past removal of asbestos from their composition.

As the world leans towards electric vehicles to curb pollution, this issue remains. EVs, due to their weight, can generate more brake dust, emphasizing the necessity for updated standards and innovation in brake technology to mitigate these unseen emissions.

