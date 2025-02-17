Temblor Shakes Delhi: An Insight into Regional Earthquakes
The 4.0 magnitude earthquake felt in Delhi originated from natural geological variations, not plate tectonics, as explained by a senior scientist. It had a shallow depth, leading to loud sounds. The city lies in a high-risk seismic zone prone to tremors from both Himalayan and local sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 12:33 IST
An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude shook the national capital early Monday, attributed to natural geological variations rather than plate tectonics, according to senior scientist O P Mishra.
The epicenter, located in the Jheel Park region near Dhaula Kuan, resulted in loud noises due to the shallow depth of the quake, affecting nearby residents.
Delhi's seismic activity is driven by far-field Himalayan sources and local geological features, placing it in seismic zone IV, a high-risk area prone to earthquakes from both local and distant origins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
