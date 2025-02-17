Temblor Shakes Delhi: An Insight into Regional Earthquakes

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude shook the national capital early Monday, attributed to natural geological variations rather than plate tectonics, according to senior scientist O P Mishra.

The epicenter, located in the Jheel Park region near Dhaula Kuan, resulted in loud noises due to the shallow depth of the quake, affecting nearby residents.

Delhi's seismic activity is driven by far-field Himalayan sources and local geological features, placing it in seismic zone IV, a high-risk area prone to earthquakes from both local and distant origins.

