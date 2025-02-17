Left Menu

Empowering Urban Bodies: Financial Self-Reliance for Growth

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasizes the need for urban bodies to achieve financial independence, highlighting revenue growth as crucial for better implementation of public welfare schemes. Praising Indore's initiative with green bonds, Yadav urges other cities to explore new income sources, aiming for transparent governance and financial sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called for urban bodies to become financially independent, asserting that enhanced revenue would facilitate better execution of public welfare programs.

During a virtual meeting with the state's mayors, Yadav emphasized the critical role urban bodies play in democracy, promising government support for development initiatives founded on mayoral advice.

He lauded Indore Municipal Corporation's innovative use of green bonds to fund a solar plant and encouraged other cities to explore novel revenue streams. Yadav also indicated possible impacts of constituency delimitation on urban bodies. State Urban Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya echoed the call for transparency in financial reporting by mayors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

