Empowering Urban Bodies: Financial Self-Reliance for Growth

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called for urban bodies to become financially independent, asserting that enhanced revenue would facilitate better execution of public welfare programs.

During a virtual meeting with the state's mayors, Yadav emphasized the critical role urban bodies play in democracy, promising government support for development initiatives founded on mayoral advice.

He lauded Indore Municipal Corporation's innovative use of green bonds to fund a solar plant and encouraged other cities to explore novel revenue streams. Yadav also indicated possible impacts of constituency delimitation on urban bodies. State Urban Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya echoed the call for transparency in financial reporting by mayors.

(With inputs from agencies.)