Tragedy at New Delhi Station: Lives Shattered in a Deadly Crush

A deadly crush at New Delhi railway station claimed at least 18 lives, including Poonam Devi, who was visiting her daughter, Manoj, a daily wage worker, and Prabhu Shah’s daughter, recently employed in Delhi. They were returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela when tragedy struck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:05 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at New Delhi railway station when a deadly crush claimed the lives of 18 people, leaving many families devastated. Among the deceased was Poonam Devi, who had traveled with her husband from Bihar to meet their daughter in Delhi.

Also lost in the tragedy was a 24-year-old woman who had recently started her first job in Delhi. Her grieving father, Prabhu Shah, shared that she had been traveling to the Maha Kumbh Mela with her aunt and cousin when the incident occurred.

Manoj, a daily wage worker and the sole breadwinner for his family, also perished. His brother-in-law, Jai Prakash Kushwaha, recounted receiving the devastating news from the hospital. The stampede began when passengers slipped and fell, causing chaos.

