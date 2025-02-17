Left Menu

Delhi's Ambitious Plan to Revive the Yamuna: A New Era of Cleanliness

The Delhi government plans to make all sewage treatment plants fully operational to stop sewage and industrial effluents from entering the Yamuna. Such efforts aim to cleanse the river by December 2027. Public awareness and strict regulations will ensure cleaner and greener surroundings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to transform the Yamuna by ensuring all sewage treatment plants are fully operational, stopping sewage and industrial effluents from contaminating the river. Six new plants will be established, all aiming for a cleaner river by December 2027, confirmed Additional Chief Secretary Navin Chaudhary during a recent inspection.

During his visit, Chaudhary stated that commitments at the highest levels reinforce the three-year timeline for cleaning the city's 57-km river stretch. He emphasized removing trash, weeds, and untreated sewage, employing machines to tackle solid waste and water hyacinth over the upcoming months.

Efforts by key stakeholders, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Municipal Corporation, will focus on curbing illegal effluents. Public education campaigns will also encourage responsible disposal of items that otherwise end up in the Yamuna, reinstating its natural beauty and ecological health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

