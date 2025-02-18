Left Menu

Paving the Way for Climate-Resilient Cities: A Call to Action at the Regional Conclave

A regional conclave focused on climate resilience and sustainable construction gathered government officials and industry leaders to discuss sustainable urban development, organized by the GRIHA Council. The event stressed the urgency of incorporating sustainability into urban planning, highlighting data-driven solutions and policy-driven approaches for achieving net-zero carbon buildings.

Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A regional conclave gathered in our city on Monday, uniting government officials, industry leaders, architects, and sustainability experts to deliberate on climate resilience, sustainable infrastructure, and construction sector decarbonisation. The event, arranged by the GRIHA Council and Greenfinch Real Estate Engineers and Consultants, is part of a regional effort toward climate-conscious urban development.

Inaugurated by Sanjay Seth, CEO of GRIHA Council and senior director at TERI, the conclave urged bold action from stakeholders to embed sustainability into urban planning. Seth highlighted that sustainability is vital for the security of future generations. Participants included dignitaries like S Narayanan, Director General of the Department of New and Renewable Energy, Haryana, who focused on policy-driven paths to achieving net-zero carbon buildings.

Discussions centered on data-driven solutions for climate adaptation, the role of green infrastructure in urban sustainability, energy-efficient urban planning, and governance frameworks necessary for climate adaptation. The event underscored the necessity of integrating sustainable practices to create resilient urban environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

