Paving the Way for Climate-Resilient Cities: A Call to Action at the Regional Conclave

A regional conclave gathered in our city on Monday, uniting government officials, industry leaders, architects, and sustainability experts to deliberate on climate resilience, sustainable infrastructure, and construction sector decarbonisation. The event, arranged by the GRIHA Council and Greenfinch Real Estate Engineers and Consultants, is part of a regional effort toward climate-conscious urban development.

Inaugurated by Sanjay Seth, CEO of GRIHA Council and senior director at TERI, the conclave urged bold action from stakeholders to embed sustainability into urban planning. Seth highlighted that sustainability is vital for the security of future generations. Participants included dignitaries like S Narayanan, Director General of the Department of New and Renewable Energy, Haryana, who focused on policy-driven paths to achieving net-zero carbon buildings.

Discussions centered on data-driven solutions for climate adaptation, the role of green infrastructure in urban sustainability, energy-efficient urban planning, and governance frameworks necessary for climate adaptation. The event underscored the necessity of integrating sustainable practices to create resilient urban environments.

