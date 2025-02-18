Left Menu

Patel Engineering Secures Major Irrigation Project in Maharashtra

Patel Engineering, along with its joint venture partner, won a Rs 1,090 crore irrigation project in Maharashtra as the lowest bidder. The project, commissioned by the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation, involves constructing a canal distribution network. Patel Engineering holds a 20% stake and aims to complete it in 36 months.

Updated: 18-02-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:35 IST
Patel Engineering, a Mumbai-based engineering firm renowned for its expertise in tunnels and underground infrastructures for hydroelectric and dam projects, announced on Tuesday that it, alongside a joint venture partner, has successfully secured a Rs 1,090 crore contract for an irrigation project in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation in Pune awarded the project to the partnership, declaring it the lowest bidder. The project entails constructing a pipeline distribution network for the Nira Deoghar Right Bank Main Canal, spanning 48 kilometers from km 87 to km 135, as well as its distributaries.

Patel Engineering revealed that the project is scheduled for completion over a period of 36 months. The firm will hold a 20% share, equivalent to Rs 218.09 crore, in this significant venture.

