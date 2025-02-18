Left Menu

India's Path to a Circular Economy: Embracing Recycling for a Greener Future

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasizes maximizing resource efficiency to make India a developed country by 2047. He highlights the role of recycling and advanced technologies in reducing foreign dependency on critical minerals. The circular economy could significantly boost India's economy and job market by 2050.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has underscored the need for India to enhance its resource efficiency in order to achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Speaking at a conclave on 'Waste Recycling and Climate Change,' Yadav called on industries to design products that support circularity, and collectively adopt advanced recycling technologies.

The minister emphasized that recycling and reusing critical minerals could lessen India's reliance on foreign countries. He advocated for a shift from the 'take-make-dispose' model to a sustainable economic model based on recycling and reuse. Highlighting the importance of this shift, he noted India's potential to achieve a USD 2 trillion circular economy and the creation of 10 million jobs by 2050.

Amandeep Garg, Additional Secretary of the Union Environment Ministry, noted India's rising resource consumption and waste generation, pointing out the nation's low recycling rates for various waste categories. He stressed the opportunity for the recycling industry to build a robust ecosystem and the necessity to invest in recycling critical minerals, especially given that a significant portion of these minerals is found in just 15 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

