U.S. Troop Assurance in Eastern Europe Amid Security Concerns
Poland's president reassured citizens that U.S. officials do not plan to reduce troop presence in eastern Europe. After meetings with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, President Andrzej Duda confirmed the continued American commitment to European security amid changing geopolitical dynamics.
Poland's president has reassured the nation that U.S. officials have no intentions of reducing American troops in eastern Europe. This announcement followed discussions with Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, emphasizing Washington's ongoing commitment to regional security despite recent uncertainties.
Over the past week, conventional understandings of the U.S. role in safeguarding European security have been challenged. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking at a press event in Poland, noted that NATO allies should not assume the indefinite U.S. military presence in Europe. Yet, after meetings with Kellogg and Hegseth, President Andrzej Duda aimed to calm public concerns.
"We have been assured... that there are absolutely no American intentions to reduce activity here in our part of Europe, especially in terms of security, reducing the number of American soldiers," Duda stated. Meanwhile, Kellogg is set to visit Ukraine to engage with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv following his stop in Poland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
