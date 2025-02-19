Aboriginal Battle for Compensation: A Landmark Case in Western Australia

An Aboriginal group in Western Australia is at the center of a groundbreaking legal battle. The Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation (YNAC) is seeking A$1.8 billion ($1.1 billion) from the state for allowing Fortescue to mine without a land use agreement. YNAC argues this activity has severely impacted both the land and its people.

The case, being heard by the Federal Court of Australia, is not only significant due to the large compensation amount sought but also because it may pave the way for similar claims regarding past damages. Fortescue, the fourth-largest iron ore miner worldwide, acknowledges the need for compensation but disputes the amount. The Western Australian government is faced with potential further legal actions as they anticipate needing to recover losses from Fortescue.

This legal pursuit comes in the wake of international outrage over the 2020 destruction of Juukan Gorge, another culturally significant site. The Yindjibarndi's legal actions aim to address what they claim is existential damage to their people and culture, sustained through years of mining operations that have devastated archaeological sites and key cultural narratives.

