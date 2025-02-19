Left Menu

Aboriginal Battle for Compensation: A Landmark Case in Western Australia

The Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation is suing for A$1.8 billion in compensation from Western Australia over unauthorized mining on their land by Fortescue. This landmark case could set a precedent for future claims. The state may seek damages from Fortescue due to significant cultural and economic losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:21 IST
Aboriginal Battle for Compensation: A Landmark Case in Western Australia
  • Country:
  • Australia

An Aboriginal group in Western Australia is at the center of a groundbreaking legal battle. The Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation (YNAC) is seeking A$1.8 billion ($1.1 billion) from the state for allowing Fortescue to mine without a land use agreement. YNAC argues this activity has severely impacted both the land and its people.

The case, being heard by the Federal Court of Australia, is not only significant due to the large compensation amount sought but also because it may pave the way for similar claims regarding past damages. Fortescue, the fourth-largest iron ore miner worldwide, acknowledges the need for compensation but disputes the amount. The Western Australian government is faced with potential further legal actions as they anticipate needing to recover losses from Fortescue.

This legal pursuit comes in the wake of international outrage over the 2020 destruction of Juukan Gorge, another culturally significant site. The Yindjibarndi's legal actions aim to address what they claim is existential damage to their people and culture, sustained through years of mining operations that have devastated archaeological sites and key cultural narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025