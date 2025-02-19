India’s E-Recycling Boom: Opportunities and Challenges
India's e-waste recycling sector is projected to flourish with a CAGR of 13.52%, reaching USD 198.52 million by 2032, driven by technological advances and growing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). However, historical infrastructure challenges and policy changes pose potential operational and financial hurdles for the industry.
India's e-recycling sector is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements and evolving Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policies. According to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), the industry is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.52%, reaching USD 198.52 million by 2032.
Despite its potential, the sector faces hurdles due to historically inadequate infrastructure and reliance on unorganised players that pose health and environmental risks. Ind-Ra highlights that the need for a robust reverse logistics network and technical expertise is crucial for tapping into the promising EPR revenue streams.
Regulatory changes, such as increased EPR fees, aim to streamline the industry by mandating standards and registrations, potentially reducing the influence of informal entities. However, these changes may expose e-waste recyclers to financial pressures, especially concerning working capital management and profitability fluctuations during fiscal cycles.
