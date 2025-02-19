Bihar's Water Revolution: From Desilting to Rainwater Harvesting
Bihar has made significant strides in water resource management by creating over 64,000 new water sources and rejuvenating 24,000 old ones. The initiatives include desilting, rainwater harvesting, and construction of check dams, aiming to ensure water availability for agriculture and sustainable use.
Bihar is making commendable progress in water management, as disclosed by Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar at the All-India State Water Ministers' Conference. The state has developed 64,000 new water sources while rejuvenating thousands of traditional ones, marking a robust effort in water conservation and sustainability.
Addressing the conference organized by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, Kumar emphasized the importance of minimal environmental interference. He highlighted initiatives such as desilting existing water bodies, constructing new wells, and building check dams to ensure equitable water distribution.
These efforts align with the broader national agenda under 'Water Vision @ 2047,' discussed at previous conferences in Bhopal and Mahabalipuram. Bihar's strategies include rainwater harvesting and drip irrigation, targeting improved agricultural productivity and sustainable resource management.
