Bihar's Water Revolution: From Desilting to Rainwater Harvesting

Bihar is making commendable progress in water management, as disclosed by Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar at the All-India State Water Ministers' Conference. The state has developed 64,000 new water sources while rejuvenating thousands of traditional ones, marking a robust effort in water conservation and sustainability.

Addressing the conference organized by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, Kumar emphasized the importance of minimal environmental interference. He highlighted initiatives such as desilting existing water bodies, constructing new wells, and building check dams to ensure equitable water distribution.

These efforts align with the broader national agenda under 'Water Vision @ 2047,' discussed at previous conferences in Bhopal and Mahabalipuram. Bihar's strategies include rainwater harvesting and drip irrigation, targeting improved agricultural productivity and sustainable resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)