Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rain and Snowfall

An orange alert has been issued for the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, as heavy rainfall, snowfall, and thunderstorms are expected in the coming days, according to the Meteorological Department.

Isolated areas in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, along with higher regions of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu, might also experience rain and snowfall on Friday, Saturday, and Monday. Light to moderate snowfall is predicted in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur and the upper reaches of several districts from Thursday midnight to Friday afternoon.

Spectacular tourist spots such as Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Solang Valley, Dalhousie, Sissu, and Shimla could see spells of light snowfall with occasional moderate snowfall starting Thursday. Despite the looming weather changes, the state has seen dry weather since Tuesday, and no significant temperature fluctuations have been observed. Notably, Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest nighttime temperature, whereas Una was the warmest during the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)