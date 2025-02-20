Winter's Wrath: Snowstorm Baffles Southern States

Residents in Virginia and North Carolina faced rare heavy snowfall on Wednesday, prompting officials to caution against travel due to numerous accidents. The storm, originating in the Midwest, has spread across the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys, exacerbating recovery efforts from recent deadly floods.

Virginia anticipates up to 25 centimeters of snow along its Atlantic coast, while North Carolina braces for major ice accumulations. The National Weather Service reported significant snowfalls in regions like Hampton Roads, Virginia. States of emergency have been declared, as authorities warned of power outages and treacherous road conditions.

The storm disrupted air travel nationwide, and extreme cold continues to impact millions in the midsection of the United States, with states like North Dakota and Texas experiencing record low temperatures. Some areas, overwhelmed by recent weather events, struggle to maintain normalcy as the severe conditions persist.

