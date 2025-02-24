Desperate Rescue Efforts Amid Political Tensions in Srisailam Tunnel Collapse
Eight workers have been trapped for over two days in the collapsed SLBC tunnel in Telangana, prompting extensive rescue efforts. Despite relentless work by multiple agencies, progress remains slow due to severe debris and water complications. The incident has also sparked political disputes over government response.
Trapped for over two days beneath a collapsed section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Telangana, eight workers face bleak survival prospects as rescue operations intensify. Despite the efforts of the Indian Army, Navy, and disaster response teams, reaching the trapped individuals proves challenging due to dense debris.
The situation is exacerbated by political tension, with criticism directed at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for failing to visit the site. Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy retaliated, pointing out opposition leaders' absence at other tragic sites. The complexity of navigating through the tunnel's aftermath has delayed the rescue by up to four days, with skilled personnel deploying multiple strategies, including using gas cutters and specialized teams.
Persistent flooding and mud hinder progress, despite the continuous pumping of oxygen and efforts to clear debris. The trapped individuals have been identified as engineers, operators, and laborers from various regions. As the heart-wrenching wait continues, surviving colleagues recall the terrifying moments as they escaped the collapsing tunnel's wrath.
