India's Gold Import Plunge: A 20-Year Record Low

India's gold imports are anticipated to decline by a staggering 85% this February, hitting their lowest point in 20 years, primarily due to soaring prices of the precious metal. A government official and three bank dealers revealed to Reuters that this could help India reduce its trade deficit and bolster the rupee, which is trading near record lows against the dollar. India is notably the second-largest consumer of gold globally.

Gold prices recently soared to an unprecedented $2,956.15 per troy ounce, dampening demand. Consequently, banks and jewelers have cleared only a minimal amount of gold from customs as prices remain high. A government official forecasts that imports for February will be around 15 metric tons, dramatically less than the average 76.5 tons imported during the same month over the past decade.

Market participants cite high domestic prices, currently at a record 86,592 rupees per 10 grams, as a significant deterrent for imports, especially with the ongoing wedding season, traditionally a period of increased gold purchases. Some banks opted to divert their gold to the U.S. market, where a 1% premium is being offered, rather than sell within India at a discount.

