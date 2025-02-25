Left Menu

Race Against Time: Rescue Efforts Intensify in Srisailam Tunnel Collapse

As efforts intensify to rescue eight trapped in Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, Telangana collaborates with experts from Geological Survey of India and L&T. Despite involvement of the Indian Army, progress is hampered by debris. Minister Jupally Krishna Rao acknowledges the grim survival odds amid ongoing dewatering operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-02-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 09:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana state government has enlisted the expertise of the Geological Survey of India and the National Geographical Research Institute, along with an experienced Australian consultant from L&T, to tackle the complex rescue operation of eight persons trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel following a collapse last Saturday.

According to Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh, ensuring the tunnel's stability remains the priority amid continuous dewatering efforts. While efforts continue, communication with those trapped remains a challenge, confined by obstructions in the tunnel.

Despite the involvement of the Indian Army, Navy, and other agencies traversing accumulated debris to orchestrate the rescue, progress remains slow. Officials indicate survival chances are slim, while deploying specialized 'rat miners,' reminiscent of Uttarakhand's 2023 tunnel rescue, join efforts in the ongoing perilous mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

