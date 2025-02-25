Race Against Time: Rescue Efforts Intensify in Srisailam Tunnel Collapse

The Telangana state government has enlisted the expertise of the Geological Survey of India and the National Geographical Research Institute, along with an experienced Australian consultant from L&T, to tackle the complex rescue operation of eight persons trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel following a collapse last Saturday.

According to Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh, ensuring the tunnel's stability remains the priority amid continuous dewatering efforts. While efforts continue, communication with those trapped remains a challenge, confined by obstructions in the tunnel.

Despite the involvement of the Indian Army, Navy, and other agencies traversing accumulated debris to orchestrate the rescue, progress remains slow. Officials indicate survival chances are slim, while deploying specialized 'rat miners,' reminiscent of Uttarakhand's 2023 tunnel rescue, join efforts in the ongoing perilous mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)