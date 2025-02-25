MMRDA vs. Systra: The Contractual Conflict Unraveled
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) accuses French firm Systra of shifting focus from contractual breaches after termination notices. MMRDA denies corruption claims, citing substandard performance. The Bombay High Court instructs MMRDA to reassess service termination of Systra, highlighting procedural missteps by both parties.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has launched a scathing attack on French consultancy Systra, accusing it of deflecting from its contractual breaches following suspension and termination of contract notices.
In a late statement, MMRDA dismissed allegations by Systra as groundless and made after the notices were issued. It criticized Systra's representation to the French government as a tactic to sidestep accountability.
The Bombay High Court has intervened, requiring MMRDA to revisit its termination decision, citing insufficient reasoning. Meanwhile, performance concerns and safety issues linger over Systra's handling of Mumbai's metro projects.
