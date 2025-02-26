Royal Bengal Tiger's Trail: The Wild Journeys of Purulia

A Royal Bengal Tiger has once again stirred excitement in Purulia, West Bengal, as its pugmarks were discovered in the region. The sighting comes nearly a month after a tiger ventured from this area into neighboring Jharkhand, generating widespread interest and concern.

Chief Conservator of Forests S Kulandaivel stated that while the tiger's pawprints were found in the Raika Hills and Manbazar areas, the elusive animal has not yet been seen. The forest department remains uncertain if the tiger has returned to Jharkhand or remains hidden in Purulia's dense jungles.

In response to the sighting, the forest department has ramped up efforts, deploying cameras and personnel to monitor the area closely. Previous incidents include a male tiger crossing regional borders and a female tigress, Zeenat, straying into West Bengal from Odisha, highlighting the region's rich wildlife dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)