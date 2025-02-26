Left Menu

Royal Bengal Tiger's Trail: The Wild Journeys of Purulia

Tiger pugmarks have been spotted in Purulia, West Bengal, leading to speculation about the big cat's presence. The forest department is unsure if it's the same tiger that was previously seen crossing between West Bengal and Jharkhand. Efforts are underway to confirm the tiger's location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:32 IST
Royal Bengal Tiger's Trail: The Wild Journeys of Purulia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Royal Bengal Tiger has once again stirred excitement in Purulia, West Bengal, as its pugmarks were discovered in the region. The sighting comes nearly a month after a tiger ventured from this area into neighboring Jharkhand, generating widespread interest and concern.

Chief Conservator of Forests S Kulandaivel stated that while the tiger's pawprints were found in the Raika Hills and Manbazar areas, the elusive animal has not yet been seen. The forest department remains uncertain if the tiger has returned to Jharkhand or remains hidden in Purulia's dense jungles.

In response to the sighting, the forest department has ramped up efforts, deploying cameras and personnel to monitor the area closely. Previous incidents include a male tiger crossing regional borders and a female tigress, Zeenat, straying into West Bengal from Odisha, highlighting the region's rich wildlife dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025