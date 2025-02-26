Left Menu

Massive Infrastructure Boost for Assam's Waterways

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced a major investment of Rs 4,800 crore for Assam's waterways. The initiative aims to develop infrastructure, including ship repair facilities, and promote maritime education. The state's waterways are expected to play a crucial role in boosting economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:39 IST
Massive Infrastructure Boost for Assam's Waterways
Sarbananda Sonowal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal declared that the Centre will allocate Rs 4,800 crore for the development of waterways in Assam, aiming to strengthen the state's infrastructure over the next five years.

Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Sonowal emphasized the government's ambition to position India as a leading maritime nation by 2030. Highlighting the critical role of waterways in economic development, he mentioned plans for ship repair facilities, improved cargo handling, and the establishment of a maritime education center.

The minister underlined the strategic importance of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries in realizing Assam's potential in the maritime sector, ensuring that initiatives like green vessels and water metro services are on track to enhance connectivity and sustainability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025