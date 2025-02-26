Massive Infrastructure Boost for Assam's Waterways

In a significant announcement, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal declared that the Centre will allocate Rs 4,800 crore for the development of waterways in Assam, aiming to strengthen the state's infrastructure over the next five years.

Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Sonowal emphasized the government's ambition to position India as a leading maritime nation by 2030. Highlighting the critical role of waterways in economic development, he mentioned plans for ship repair facilities, improved cargo handling, and the establishment of a maritime education center.

The minister underlined the strategic importance of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries in realizing Assam's potential in the maritime sector, ensuring that initiatives like green vessels and water metro services are on track to enhance connectivity and sustainability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)