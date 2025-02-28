Left Menu

Groundbreaking All-Female Space Crew Readies for Blue Origin Flight

An all-female crew, including pop star Katy Perry and journalist Lauren Sanchez, is set to make history aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket. The New Shepard spacecraft will take the crew to the Kármán line, marking the first all-female flight in decades.

Updated: 28-02-2025 10:28 IST
Groundbreaking All-Female Space Crew Readies for Blue Origin Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic development in space travel, pop star Katy Perry and journalist Lauren Sanchez are among the all-female crew set to journey into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket. The mission, scheduled to launch soon, marks the first all-female flight crew in over sixty years.

The New Shepard rocket, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin, will transport the crew just past the Kármán line, widely accepted as the boundary of space. This initiative highlights a significant moment in both space exploration and gender representation in the field.

This mission is indicative of a broader trend towards diversity and inclusion in aerospace endeavors, setting the stage for future generations of female astronauts aspiring to push the limits of human achievements beyond our planetary frontiers.



