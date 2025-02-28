Left Menu

Blaze Breaks Out in Delhi's Najafgarh: Swift Response Averts Tragedy

A fire erupted in a gas pipeline at Delhi's Najafgarh area early Friday morning. Prompt action by the Delhi Fire Services, with four fire tenders on the scene, quickly brought the situation under control. No casualties were reported, demonstrating the efficiency of emergency response in the city.

Updated: 28-02-2025 10:31 IST
In the early hours of Friday, a gas pipeline in Delhi's Najafgarh area was engulfed in flames. The incident, which could have led to severe consequences, was reported by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) at 3:28 am.

Swift action was taken as four fire tenders were dispatched to Tuda Mandi, the location of the blaze. The fire department successfully managed to control the situation within thirty minutes, ensuring that no lives were lost.

Officials from DFS confirmed that no casualties occurred, highlighting the effectiveness of the city's emergency response mechanisms and the readiness of its firefighting units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

