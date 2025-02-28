Blaze Breaks Out in Delhi's Najafgarh: Swift Response Averts Tragedy

In the early hours of Friday, a gas pipeline in Delhi's Najafgarh area was engulfed in flames. The incident, which could have led to severe consequences, was reported by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) at 3:28 am.

Swift action was taken as four fire tenders were dispatched to Tuda Mandi, the location of the blaze. The fire department successfully managed to control the situation within thirty minutes, ensuring that no lives were lost.

Officials from DFS confirmed that no casualties occurred, highlighting the effectiveness of the city's emergency response mechanisms and the readiness of its firefighting units.

(With inputs from agencies.)