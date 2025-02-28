Left Menu

Trapped Under the Avalanche: Workers' Fate Unknown in Uttarakhand

An avalanche trapped workers in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, including those from Jharkhand, under the Border Roads Organisation's camp. While relief efforts are underway by BRO and others, the exact number from Jharkhand remains unclear. Sixteen were rescued, but 41 are still trapped near the high-altitude village of Mana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:59 IST
Trapped Under the Avalanche: Workers' Fate Unknown in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An avalanche has trapped numerous workers, including those from Jharkhand, under a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, according to officials. Precise details on Jharkhand workers remain unknown.

In a post on X, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reported that BRO workers were trapped while clearing snow near Mana, the high-altitude village on the India-Tibet border, when the massive snowslide occurred. He confirmed ongoing relief operations by BRO, ITBP, and other agencies.

The avalanche initially buried 57 men; 16 were rescued. As efforts continue, 41 workers remain trapped near Mana, just three kilometers from Badrinath, at an elevation of 3,200 meters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025