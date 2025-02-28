Trapped Under the Avalanche: Workers' Fate Unknown in Uttarakhand

An avalanche has trapped numerous workers, including those from Jharkhand, under a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, according to officials. Precise details on Jharkhand workers remain unknown.

In a post on X, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reported that BRO workers were trapped while clearing snow near Mana, the high-altitude village on the India-Tibet border, when the massive snowslide occurred. He confirmed ongoing relief operations by BRO, ITBP, and other agencies.

The avalanche initially buried 57 men; 16 were rescued. As efforts continue, 41 workers remain trapped near Mana, just three kilometers from Badrinath, at an elevation of 3,200 meters.

(With inputs from agencies.)