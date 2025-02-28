Trapped Under the Avalanche: Workers' Fate Unknown in Uttarakhand
An avalanche trapped workers in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, including those from Jharkhand, under the Border Roads Organisation's camp. While relief efforts are underway by BRO and others, the exact number from Jharkhand remains unclear. Sixteen were rescued, but 41 are still trapped near the high-altitude village of Mana.
- Country:
- India
An avalanche has trapped numerous workers, including those from Jharkhand, under a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, according to officials. Precise details on Jharkhand workers remain unknown.
In a post on X, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reported that BRO workers were trapped while clearing snow near Mana, the high-altitude village on the India-Tibet border, when the massive snowslide occurred. He confirmed ongoing relief operations by BRO, ITBP, and other agencies.
The avalanche initially buried 57 men; 16 were rescued. As efforts continue, 41 workers remain trapped near Mana, just three kilometers from Badrinath, at an elevation of 3,200 meters.
(With inputs from agencies.)