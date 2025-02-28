Rising Temperatures Threaten India's Winter Crops
India anticipates above-average temperatures in March, following a warmer February, which may threaten winter crops like wheat and chickpea. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise, according to D.S. Pai from the India Meteorological Department.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:59 IST
India is bracing for above-average temperatures in March, as indicated by recent forecasts predicting a rise in both maximum and minimum temperatures across much of the nation.
The India Meteorological Department, represented by senior scientist D.S. Pai, has warned during a recent online news briefing that this warming trend could endanger crops such as wheat, chickpeas, and rapeseed, which are crucial for the country's winter agriculture.
A warmer-than-usual February set the stage for this potential climatic challenge, urging farmers and policymakers to prepare for disruptions in agricultural productivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- temperatures
- March
- warmer
- February
- winter-crops
- wheat
- chickpea
- IMD
- forecast
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh's February 9 Encounter: A Blow to Naxal Leadership
SASSA Urged to Expedite Postbank Black Card Rollout Before February 2025 Deadline
India's forex reserves rise USD 7.654 billion to USD 638.261 billion in the week ended February 7, says RBI.
Scorching February: Delhi's Second-Hottest Day Recorded
Embezzlement case: New India Cooperative Bank's general manager sent to police custody till February 21.