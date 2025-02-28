Left Menu

Rising Temperatures Threaten India's Winter Crops

India anticipates above-average temperatures in March, following a warmer February, which may threaten winter crops like wheat and chickpea. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise, according to D.S. Pai from the India Meteorological Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:59 IST
Rising Temperatures Threaten India's Winter Crops
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is bracing for above-average temperatures in March, as indicated by recent forecasts predicting a rise in both maximum and minimum temperatures across much of the nation.

The India Meteorological Department, represented by senior scientist D.S. Pai, has warned during a recent online news briefing that this warming trend could endanger crops such as wheat, chickpeas, and rapeseed, which are crucial for the country's winter agriculture.

A warmer-than-usual February set the stage for this potential climatic challenge, urging farmers and policymakers to prepare for disruptions in agricultural productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025