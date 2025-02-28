Rising Temperatures Threaten India's Winter Crops

India is bracing for above-average temperatures in March, as indicated by recent forecasts predicting a rise in both maximum and minimum temperatures across much of the nation.

The India Meteorological Department, represented by senior scientist D.S. Pai, has warned during a recent online news briefing that this warming trend could endanger crops such as wheat, chickpeas, and rapeseed, which are crucial for the country's winter agriculture.

A warmer-than-usual February set the stage for this potential climatic challenge, urging farmers and policymakers to prepare for disruptions in agricultural productivity.

