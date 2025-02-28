Left Menu

Rescue Challenges Amid Uttarakhand Avalanche: A Crisis Unfolds

A daunting rescue mission unfolds in Uttarakhand as 32 of the 57 trapped BRO workers are saved after an avalanche buried their camp. With 25 workers still unaccounted for, concerns grow as nightfall hinders efforts. The operation signals the harsh realities faced during high-altitude rescues in snow-laden terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An urgent rescue operation is underway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district as workers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were caught in an avalanche. Of the 57 trapped, 32 have been pulled to safety, yet the fate of 25 remains uncertain as rescuers face the challenges of nightfall on treacherous slopes.

The avalanche struck in the high-altitude village of Mana, causing the rescue efforts to temporarily halt. Authorities are grappling with concerns over the safety and survival of the remaining workers as help navigates the difficult terrain.

This incident highlights the perilous environment of high-altitude operations and the pressing need for swift and strategic response measures to ensure the safety of workers against natural adversities in these remote locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

