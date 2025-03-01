Left Menu

Heritage-Infused Innovations at Ahmedabad Railway Station

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the incorporation of Ahmedabad's cultural elements in the railway station's redevelopment. This approach aligns with PM Modi's vision to preserve India's heritage. The Amrut Bharat project aims to revamp 1,300 stations. Gujarat's railway electrification and bullet train project also progress swiftly.

Updated: 01-03-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:39 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced significant innovations in the Ahmedabad railway station redevelopment, emphasizing the integration of the city's rich heritage elements like the 'Jhulta Minar' and kite festival into the design.

Part of the Indian Railways' Amrut Bharat station project, the initiative seeks to transform over 1,300 stations nationwide, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of preserving India's cultural heritage in modern infrastructure.

The minister reported rapid progress in the project, ensuring minimal train cancellations, while also noting advancements in Gujarat's railway electrification and ongoing work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

