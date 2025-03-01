Left Menu

Inferno Erupts in Bhopal's Chemical Zone

A fire ignited at a chemical factory in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, triggering an extensive firefighting operation. The blaze broke out in the Govindpura industrial area, and despite dramatic scenes captured on social media, no injuries have been reported. Officials are working diligently to control the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:37 IST
Inferno Erupts in Bhopal's Chemical Zone
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at a chemical factory in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday afternoon, authorities reported. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The incident occurred at 1:30pm in the Govindpura industrial area, where numerous fire tenders and personnel are actively engaged in combating the blaze, officials stated.

Zone I Additional Commissioner of Police Rashmi Agrawal Dubey confirmed that the fire, although partially under control, is still being fought. Videos circulating on social media depict thick smoke rising from the two-storey facility, capturing widespread attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025