Inferno Erupts in Bhopal's Chemical Zone

A fire erupted at a chemical factory in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday afternoon, authorities reported. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The incident occurred at 1:30pm in the Govindpura industrial area, where numerous fire tenders and personnel are actively engaged in combating the blaze, officials stated.

Zone I Additional Commissioner of Police Rashmi Agrawal Dubey confirmed that the fire, although partially under control, is still being fought. Videos circulating on social media depict thick smoke rising from the two-storey facility, capturing widespread attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)