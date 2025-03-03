Left Menu

USAID Official Raises Alarm on Foreign Aid, Faces Leave

A USAID official warned that the Trump administration's policies could lead to unnecessary deaths due to disruption in foreign aid. Shortly after, the official was placed on leave. Meanwhile, in Uganda, a second Ebola death was reported by WHO, involving a four-year-old child. The number of confirmed cases in Uganda is now 10.

Updated: 03-03-2025 10:28 IST
A senior USAID official has cautioned that the Trump administration's actions could result in unnecessary deaths by obstructing essential foreign aid. The warning came in a memo from Nicholas Enrich, who claimed that political leadership is hampering their ability to provide global humanitarian assistance. Just minutes later, Enrich was placed on leave, stirring further controversy.

The matter at USAID arises amidst assurances from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who insisted that lifesaving aid would persist, despite financial cuts endorsed by President Trump and Elon Musk.

In separate health news, Uganda has reported its second Ebola fatality, a four-year-old child, increasing their confirmed cases to 10, as reported by the World Health Organization.

