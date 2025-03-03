USAID Official Raises Alarm on Foreign Aid, Faces Leave

A senior USAID official has cautioned that the Trump administration's actions could result in unnecessary deaths by obstructing essential foreign aid. The warning came in a memo from Nicholas Enrich, who claimed that political leadership is hampering their ability to provide global humanitarian assistance. Just minutes later, Enrich was placed on leave, stirring further controversy.

The matter at USAID arises amidst assurances from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who insisted that lifesaving aid would persist, despite financial cuts endorsed by President Trump and Elon Musk.

In separate health news, Uganda has reported its second Ebola fatality, a four-year-old child, increasing their confirmed cases to 10, as reported by the World Health Organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)