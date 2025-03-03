Modi's Lion Safari: Celebrating Conservation on World Wildlife Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a lion safari at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary on World Wildlife Day, celebrating the rise in Asiatic lion population due to conservation efforts. Modi praised the contributions of tribals and women in habitat preservation, highlighting continued efforts to sustain wildlife habitats across India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a lion safari at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat's Junagadh district to mark World Wildlife Day. Modi acknowledged the significant increase in Asiatic lion numbers, attributing it to strategic conservation efforts.
He emphasized the pivotal roles played by the tribal communities and women in maintaining the sanctity of the Asiatic lion's habitat. Alongside the Prime Minister, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and senior officials participated in the safari.
Additionally, initiatives such as Project Lion have been bolstered with Rs 2,900 crore funding to fortify conservation projects. The establishment of advanced monitoring centers and rehabilitation sanctuaries underscores India's commitment to wildlife conservation.
