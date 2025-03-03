PM Modi Chairs 7th National Board for Wildlife Meeting, Announces Key Conservation Initiatives

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited Gir National Park in Gujarat earlier today, where he chaired the 7th meeting of the National Board for Wildlife. During the meeting, the Board reviewed various wildlife conservation initiatives, focusing on the creation of new protected areas and flagship programs such as Project Tiger, Project Elephant, and Project Snow Leopard. Discussions also covered conservation efforts for dolphins, Asiatic lions, and the establishment of the International Big Cats Alliance.

Key Announcements and Initiatives:

Dolphin Conservation and Population Estimation

Prime Minister released the report of India's first-ever riverine dolphin estimation, which recorded a total of 6,327 dolphins across 28 rivers in eight states. The survey involved 3,150 mandays and covered over 8,500 kilometers, with Uttar Pradesh leading in numbers, followed by Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam. Emphasizing the importance of dolphin conservation, he called for greater involvement of local populations and school exposure visits to dolphin habitats.

Asiatic Lion Conservation and Expansion

The Prime Minister announced the 16th cycle of Asiatic lion estimation, scheduled for 2025. Noting that Asiatic lions have naturally dispersed into Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, he pledged enhanced conservation efforts there, including prey augmentation and habitat improvements. He also emphasized the role of eco-tourism in conservation and called for improved travel and connectivity to wildlife tourism destinations.

Wildlife Health and Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the National Referral Centre for Wildlife in Junagadh, which will serve as a hub for wildlife health and disease management. To address human-wildlife conflict, he announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence at the Wildlife Institute of India’s SACON (Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History) campus in Coimbatore. The center will equip Rapid Response Teams with advanced tracking and surveillance technology and enhance community capacity for conflict mitigation.

Use of Technology in Wildlife Conservation

PM Modi underscored the need for using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and geospatial mapping in conservation efforts. He recommended collaboration between the Wildlife Institute of India and the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) to address human-wildlife conflict. Additionally, he advised the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun, and BISAG-N to collaborate on using space technology for forest fire prediction, detection, prevention, and control.

Expansion of Cheetah Reintroduction Program

Building on India's ongoing cheetah reintroduction efforts, the Prime Minister announced the expansion of the initiative to new locations, including Gandhisagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh and Banni Grasslands in Gujarat.

Tiger Conservation Beyond Tiger Reserves

A new scheme was introduced to focus on tiger conservation outside designated tiger reserves, aiming to balance human-wildlife coexistence and mitigate conflicts between local communities and predators.

Conservation of Gharials and Great Indian Bustard

Recognizing the declining population of gharials, PM Modi launched a dedicated conservation project for the species. Additionally, he announced the National Great Indian Bustard Conservation Action Plan to scale up efforts to protect the endangered bird species.

Research, Traditional Knowledge, and Community Involvement

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of traditional knowledge in wildlife conservation. He directed the Ministry of Environment to gather and document traditional forest and wildlife management practices from different regions. He also highlighted the need for increased cooperation under the United Nations Convention on Migratory Species and commended the rise in community reserves, which have increased six-fold in the past decade.

Promotion of Medicinal Plant Research for Animal Health

Recognizing the role of medicinal plants in wildlife health, PM Modi encouraged research and documentation of forest medicinal flora. He suggested promoting plant-based medicine systems globally for animal health management.

Enhanced Mobility and Engagement with Forest Staff

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister flagged off motorcycles for frontline forest staff to improve their mobility in remote areas. He also interacted with field functionaries, including eco-guides and trackers, acknowledging their crucial role in conservation efforts.

With these announcements, the government reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening India’s wildlife conservation framework while promoting sustainable coexistence between humans and nature.