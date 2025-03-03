Heroic Rescue: Battling Elements to Save Lives at Mana Avalanche

Amidst a relentless avalanche in Mana, rescue officials embarked on a daring operation to save trapped workers against daunting climatic adversities.

Forty-six workers were successfully rescued over three challenging days. The operation saw cooperation from six agencies who worked tirelessly in sub-zero temperatures to combat the lethal conditions. Despite the triumphant rescue, eight workers sadly lost their lives.

The body of the last missing labourer was safely retrieved and transported to Jyotirmath for further procedures. Meanwhile, cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal ensured the injured received thorough medical attention, expressing hope for their swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)