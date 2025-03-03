Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Wildlife Conservation Plans at NBWL Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced key wildlife conservation plans during the NBWL meeting, including new initiatives for tigers, dolphins, gharials, and the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard. He emphasized AI's role in combating forest fires and human-animal conflicts, laying the foundation for a National Referral Centre for Wildlife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Junagadh | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made significant announcements focused on wildlife conservation during the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) meeting held in Junagadh, Gujarat. The meeting coincided with World Wildlife Day, underscoring the global significance of the issues discussed.

Highlighting new initiatives, Modi unveiled plans for conducting the Asiatic lion population estimation exercise and conservation measures for critically endangered species like the Great Indian Bustard and gharials. He stressed the importance of artificial intelligence in tackling challenges such as forest fires and human-animal conflicts.

Modi also introduced a Centre of Excellence for managing human-wildlife conflicts and a National Referral Centre for Wildlife at Junagadh. Additionally, he called for enhanced cooperation among countries under the United Nations Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, aiming to bolster global wildlife preservation efforts.

