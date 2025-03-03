Left Menu

Trial Incineration of Toxic Waste: A Step towards Resolving Bhopal Tragedy Aftermath

The first phase of trial incineration of 10 tonnes of toxic waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy was completed at a facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Closely monitored by the Pollution Control Board, emissions remained within standard limits. Preparations for incinerating the next phase of waste are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:14 IST
In the shadow of one of the world's deadliest industrial disasters, the incineration of hazardous waste from the infamous 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy has taken a significant step forward. Officials in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, have confirmed the completion of the first phase of trial burning.

The initiative, which began with 10 tonnes of the toxic material, reportedly saw emissions within acceptable limits, as per Pollution Control Board monitoring. The initial part of this clean-up campaign marks progress in handling the 337 tonnes of waste from the Union Carbide factory collapse decades ago.

While this process continues, with a second phase planned, protests have resurfaced around the disposal site. The move follows directives from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, aiming to address the environmental and health ramifications of the tragedy.

