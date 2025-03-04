Nations Reconvene in Geneva to Negotiate Global Plastics Treaty

A fresh round of talks aimed at forging a worldwide treaty on plastics is set to begin in Geneva, as announced by the United Nations Environment Programme. These negotiations follow a previous meeting in Busan, South Korea, where no consensus was reached.

The goal of the U.N. Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) meeting in Busan was to conclude a legally binding treaty. However, differing opinions on the treaty's scope caused a postponement of final decisions. The most contentious points included setting limits on plastic production, managing hazardous chemicals, and establishing financial systems to support developing nations.

With over 100 nations backing a treaty draft to cut global plastic output, opposition mainly from oil-producing states remains a hurdle. The geopolitical climate, strained by actions such as the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and recent EU policy relaxations, may further complicate these discussions in Geneva.

