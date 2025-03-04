Left Menu

Nations Reconvene in Geneva to Negotiate Global Plastics Treaty

A new round of negotiations for a global plastics treaty will occur in Geneva this August. Previously, nations couldn't reach an agreement on a treaty during meetings in Busan. Key issues include plastic production caps and financial assistance for developing countries. The geopolitical landscape poses challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 04:46 IST
Nations Reconvene in Geneva to Negotiate Global Plastics Treaty

A fresh round of talks aimed at forging a worldwide treaty on plastics is set to begin in Geneva, as announced by the United Nations Environment Programme. These negotiations follow a previous meeting in Busan, South Korea, where no consensus was reached.

The goal of the U.N. Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) meeting in Busan was to conclude a legally binding treaty. However, differing opinions on the treaty's scope caused a postponement of final decisions. The most contentious points included setting limits on plastic production, managing hazardous chemicals, and establishing financial systems to support developing nations.

With over 100 nations backing a treaty draft to cut global plastic output, opposition mainly from oil-producing states remains a hurdle. The geopolitical climate, strained by actions such as the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and recent EU policy relaxations, may further complicate these discussions in Geneva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025