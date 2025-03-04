Left Menu

Unveiling the Universe: The Hidden Wonders of Radio Astronomy

Radio telescopes like ASKAP and MeerKAT are uncovering faint cosmic objects never seen before. These findings reveal new aspects of supernovas, Wolf-Rayet stars, and more. This work forms a basis for the upcoming Square Kilometre Array project, promising further astronomical discoveries.

Sydney University, Mar 4 (The Conversation) - Radio astronomers are uncovering a universe invisible to the naked eye. With radio telescopes like ASKAP and MeerKAT, they are revealing faint cosmic objects that were previously undetectable, providing unprecedented insight into the cosmos.

The extraordinary sensitivity of these telescopes is unveiling a 'low surface brightness universe,' highlighting new characteristics of phenomena like supernovas and Wolf-Rayet stars. Each discovery, such as the spherical debris of supernova remnants or the unique Teleios supernova, offers a glimpse into the universe's energetic events.

These findings lay the groundwork for the future Square Kilometre Array project, which will expand our understanding further. As the EMU survey continues, the exploration of these hidden celestial formations promises many more exciting revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

