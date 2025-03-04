Kashmir Embraces Winter: Snowfall and Rain Chill the Valley
Higher regions of Kashmir, including Gulmarg and Pahalgam, experienced fresh snowfall amid widespread rains that decreased temperatures across the valley by three to nine degrees. Srinagar recorded significant rain in the past 24 hours. Weather is expected to improve soon, remaining mainly dry until March 10.
Fresh snowfall graced Kashmir's higher elevations, such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam, while widespread rains swept through the valley, officials confirmed on Tuesday. These conditions led to a noticeable dip in temperatures.
Over the past 24 hours, rain was documented extensively in the valley, including Srinagar, contributing to cooler daytime temperatures—dipping three to nine degrees below normal levels across Kashmir.
The meteorological department forecasts a turn towards better weather later today, anticipating mainly dry conditions persisting until March 10. This expected dry spell should bring some respite from the recent wet weather.
