Left Menu

Urgent Mapping Project: Conservation Efforts of Jammu and Kashmir's Wetlands

Jammu and Kashmir's wetlands are undergoing crucial mapping and demarcation, set to conclude by March. Led by Forest Minister Javad Ahmad Rana, this effort seeks to protect these vital ecosystems. Utilizing remote sensing and collaborative initiatives, the project aims to ensure the preservation as directed by the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:23 IST
Urgent Mapping Project: Conservation Efforts of Jammu and Kashmir's Wetlands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The mapping and demarcation of Jammu and Kashmir's wetlands are currently underway, with completion anticipated by the end of March, announced Forest Minister Javad Ahmad Rana on Tuesday.

In a response to PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para's inquiry, Rana stated that the forest department is employing remote sensing technology combined with on-ground verification to map and demarcate wetlands larger than 2.25 hectares, collaborating with revenue and wildlife stakeholders as per Supreme Court directives.

According to the 2017 Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, preliminary documents for six wetlands are ready, with two still under technical review. District working groups are actively involved to ensure comprehensive protection efforts, Rana emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025