Urgent Mapping Project: Conservation Efforts of Jammu and Kashmir's Wetlands

The mapping and demarcation of Jammu and Kashmir's wetlands are currently underway, with completion anticipated by the end of March, announced Forest Minister Javad Ahmad Rana on Tuesday.

In a response to PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para's inquiry, Rana stated that the forest department is employing remote sensing technology combined with on-ground verification to map and demarcate wetlands larger than 2.25 hectares, collaborating with revenue and wildlife stakeholders as per Supreme Court directives.

According to the 2017 Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, preliminary documents for six wetlands are ready, with two still under technical review. District working groups are actively involved to ensure comprehensive protection efforts, Rana emphasized.

