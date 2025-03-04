Tragic Canal Accident Claims Family Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in Bulandshahr, where a family returning from a wedding met with a fatal accident. Their vehicle plunged into a canal, resulting in the demise of four members, including three children, according to law enforcement authorities.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar reported that the family of five from Nagla Bashir village was traveling back when the mishap occurred near Pitobas village. While two individuals died instantly, others were rushed to the hospital; however, two succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The surviving family member, a woman, is receiving medical care. Authorities have identified the deceased as Nipendra (40), Harsh (12), Vanshika (16), and Kanhaiya (15). Fatigue may have contributed to the accident, although investigations are ongoing. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences, emphasizing the necessity of swift medical attention and recovery for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)