Race Against Time: High-Stakes Rescue Mission at SLBC Tunnel
After repairing an essential conveyor belt, rescue efforts to save eight trapped individuals in the SLBC tunnel intensify. Despite challenges from flooding and debris, officials explore robotic assistance to enhance safety and efficiency. Expert teams continue their relentless 24/7 shift operations amid mounting pressure.
The SLBC tunnel tragedy reached a critical juncture as a repaired conveyor belt promised to expedite rescue efforts for the eight trapped individuals. Officials confirmed the belt's operations resumed on Tuesday, critical for debris and muck clearance.
Sustaining the momentum of the operation, South Central Railway's metal-cutters dismantled parts of a damaged Tunnel Boring Machine within the tunnel. However, reaching those trapped remains elusive, with teams working tirelessly in shifts.
Amid formidable difficulties like water and muck, authorities, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, are considering deploying robots to bolster rescue efforts and safeguard personnel. The operation, underway since February 22, has seen national defense forces join in the bid to ensure a safe outcome.
