Bracing for Cyclone Alfred: Brisbane on High Alert

Australia prepares for a rare east coast tropical cyclone, Cyclone Alfred, approaching Brisbane. With destructive wind gusts and heavy rain expected, authorities urge residents to evacuate flood-prone areas. Major disruptions include school closures and flight cancellations, as the government mobilizes emergency resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 08:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia is on high alert as Cyclone Alfred, a rare east coast tropical cyclone, swirls towards Brisbane, Queensland's capital. Authorities are urging residents in flood-prone suburbs to evacuate promptly, as storm warnings extend over 500 kilometers across Queensland and New South Wales, affecting millions.

Expected to make landfall as a category-two storm by Friday morning, Cyclone Alfred may bring wind gusts up to 155 kph and could deposit up to 800 mm of rainfall, raising concerns about life-threatening flash flooding. Premier David Crisafulli emphasized the rarity of such an event for southeast Queensland, encouraging residents to follow evacuation orders.

Government and emergency services are mobilizing resources, including helicopters, to manage the crisis. School closures, suspended public transport, evacuated residents, and canceled sporting events already spotlight the looming disruptions. The last cyclone threat to Brisbane was in 1990, increasing urgency for strategic preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

