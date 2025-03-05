Naidu's Bold Vision: Reshaping Andhra Pradesh's Water Future

In a strategic initiative, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has assured the people of Telangana that his government's plan to divert Godavari river water from Polavaram to Banakacherla is purely for utilizing excess water that would otherwise be lost to the sea.

Speaking at a Telegu Desam Party celebration, Naidu highlighted a political party's attempt to politicize Andhra Pradesh's strategy to manage water resources effectively. He emphasized the project's aim to redirect water to famine-hit areas, urging all Telugu people to view it from a communal benefit perspective.

Naidu reiterated his support for Telangana's river projects and advocated for a national strategy to interlink rivers, referencing past and present political dialogues. This large-scale project, costing over Rs 80,000 crore, aims to make Andhra Pradesh drought-proof, benefiting millions of people and vast expanses of agricultural land.

