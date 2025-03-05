Left Menu

Naidu's Bold Vision: Reshaping Andhra Pradesh's Water Future

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu seeks to divert Godavari river excess water from Polavaram to Banakacherla, aiming to prevent wastage and aid famine regions. Amidst criticism, Naidu advocates interlinking rivers, emphasizing benefits for Telugu people. The project intends to make Andhra Pradesh drought-proof, benefiting agriculture, industry, and citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:29 IST
Naidu's Bold Vision: Reshaping Andhra Pradesh's Water Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic initiative, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has assured the people of Telangana that his government's plan to divert Godavari river water from Polavaram to Banakacherla is purely for utilizing excess water that would otherwise be lost to the sea.

Speaking at a Telegu Desam Party celebration, Naidu highlighted a political party's attempt to politicize Andhra Pradesh's strategy to manage water resources effectively. He emphasized the project's aim to redirect water to famine-hit areas, urging all Telugu people to view it from a communal benefit perspective.

Naidu reiterated his support for Telangana's river projects and advocated for a national strategy to interlink rivers, referencing past and present political dialogues. This large-scale project, costing over Rs 80,000 crore, aims to make Andhra Pradesh drought-proof, benefiting millions of people and vast expanses of agricultural land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025